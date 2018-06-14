Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $198,000 Stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,117,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,790,000 after purchasing an additional 159,900 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,801,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,789,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 634.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 146,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 126,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,459,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,623,000 after purchasing an additional 115,654 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRO stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.83. The stock had a trading volume of 288,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,545. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.39. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.00 million. research analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 4th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

KRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kronos Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics.

