Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Acquires 26,148 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (CMT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,148 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 4.66% of Core Molding Technologies worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMT. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 504.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 24,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

Core Molding Technologies traded down $0.35, reaching $14.34, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,603. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $63.05 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molds fiberglass reinforced plastics. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, and resin transfer molding.

