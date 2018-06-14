BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) Stake Decreased by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.51% of BlueLinx worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 55.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in BlueLinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in BlueLinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlueLinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXC traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.87. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.03, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $437.49 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 2,028.12% and a net margin of 2.68%.

In other BlueLinx news, Director J David Smith purchased 2,000 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.06 per share, for a total transaction of $72,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,636.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes products in two principal categories, structural products and specialty products. The company's structural products include plywood, rebar and remesh, and lumber products, as well as oriented strand boards and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and floorings in construction projects.

