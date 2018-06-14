Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 919,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 191,326 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.27% of Blackrock Capital Investment worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackrock Capital Investment alerts:

In other news, Director Mark S. Lies acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Meridee Moore acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 156,250 shares of company stock valued at $933,870. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,673. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Blackrock Capital Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $467.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Blackrock Capital Investment had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 million. sell-side analysts expect that Blackrock Capital Investment Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.63%.

BKCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is an externally-managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through its debt and equity investments. The Company provides middle-market companies with a range of financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.