Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $4.13 Million Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 881.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BTT traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.52. The company had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,798. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $23.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0718 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust, formerly BlackRock Municipal Target Term Trust, is a closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax (but which may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax in certain circumstances) and to return $25 per common share (the initial offering price per share) to holders of common shares on or about December 31, 2030.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.