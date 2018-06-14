Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Tortoise Capital Resources Co. (NYSE:CORR)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Tortoise Capital Resources Co. (NYSE:CORR) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 76,570 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Tortoise Capital Resources worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Tortoise Capital Resources by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tortoise Capital Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America boosted its stake in Tortoise Capital Resources by 28.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 16,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Capital Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Tortoise Capital Resources by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 85,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tortoise Capital Resources traded up $0.17, hitting $36.58, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Tortoise Capital Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $39.42. The company has a market cap of $436.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.88.

Tortoise Capital Resources (NYSE:CORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Tortoise Capital Resources had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.61 million. sell-side analysts predict that Tortoise Capital Resources Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Tortoise Capital Resources’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tortoise Capital Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Tortoise Capital Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tortoise Capital Resources to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Tortoise Capital Resources Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns essential energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

