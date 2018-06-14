Pundi X 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.25 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $3.25 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X token can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Coinrail and Coinnest. During the last week, Pundi X has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003618 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019243 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000694 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00606986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00225287 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00044944 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00093170 BTC.

Pundi X Token Profile

Pundi X’s launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 68,179,231,883 tokens. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

Pundi X Token Trading

Pundi X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Coinnest, Bancor Network, IDEX, Coinrail, Tidex, Hotbit, LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

