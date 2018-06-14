PureTech Health’s (PRTC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 31st.

PRTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 248 ($3.30) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. N+1 Singer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 259 ($3.45) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.26) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 266.25 ($3.54).

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Shares of PureTech Health traded up GBX 1 ($0.01), hitting GBX 160 ($2.13), on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 819,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,917. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of GBX 111.50 ($1.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 183.50 ($2.44).

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.