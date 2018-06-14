PVH (PVH) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of +10% to ~$2.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.PVH also updated its FY19 guidance to $9.05-9.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $174.00 price target on shares of PVH and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $174.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.90.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,340. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PVH has a 1 year low of $104.34 and a 1 year high of $169.22.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.89%.

In other news, SVP Dana Perlman sold 527 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $84,752.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,000 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,541 shares of company stock worth $19,740,284. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

