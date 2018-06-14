Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Align Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 24th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $436.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Vetr upgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $302.42 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Align Technology from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $363.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.55. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $365.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,153,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,144,948,000 after purchasing an additional 130,189 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $670,110,000 after purchasing an additional 46,871 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,614,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $580,827,000 after acquiring an additional 576,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 719,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,846,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 7.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,919,000 after acquiring an additional 29,092 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total value of $20,725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 222,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,211,347.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Olson sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.05, for a total value of $502,745.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,141.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,434 shares of company stock worth $51,437,919 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

