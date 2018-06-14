Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Sunday, May 20th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.30, hitting $53.75, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 567,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $59.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $90.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Victor Vaughn sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $855,550.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,420.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 7,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $455,793.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,793.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,850 shares of company stock worth $7,596,524. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,071,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,898,000 after acquiring an additional 169,717 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4,144.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,617,365 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,579,257 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,994 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,303,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,322,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,706,000 after buying an additional 98,297 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,275,155 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,402,000 after buying an additional 62,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

