Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68.

WLL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $60.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.87.

Whiting Petroleum opened at $52.58 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.97.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.70. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 69.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

