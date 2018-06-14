IAMGOLD Corp (TSE:IMG) to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

IAMGOLD Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Cormark increased their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 6th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.06. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of C$397.57 million during the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.30.

IMG stock opened at C$7.75 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$6.22 and a one year high of C$8.87.

In other IAMGOLD news, insider Jeffery Alexander Snow sold 34,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.01, for a total transaction of C$279,549.00. Also, insider Benjamin Richard Little sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.87, for a total transaction of C$480,070.00. Insiders sold 156,167 shares of company stock worth $759,619 over the last ninety days.

IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

