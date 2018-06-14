Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Concho Resources in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 20th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Kistler now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.60 million. Concho Resources had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $187.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Concho Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Concho Resources from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

Shares of Concho Resources traded down $4.35, hitting $127.25, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 2,116,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,718. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 0.96. Concho Resources has a 1-year low of $106.73 and a 1-year high of $163.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 325.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

