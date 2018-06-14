Wedbush Comments on Global Blood Therapeutics Inc’s Q2 2018 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 21st, according to Zacks Investment Research. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.92). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.65) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.87) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright set a $73.00 target price on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $69.00 target price on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.62.

GBT stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.05. 717,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,389. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $68.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 4.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jung Choi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $144,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,565,715.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $443,700 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. Its lead product candidate is voxelotor, an oral once-daily therapy that modulates hemoglobin's affinity for oxygen, which is in Phase III clinical trials in adult and adolescent patients with sickle cell disease (SCD).

