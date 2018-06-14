Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) Cut by Analyst

Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research reduced their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Net Element in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 16th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Net Element’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Net Element had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 125.43%. The company had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Net Element from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th.

NETE stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.92. 148,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,652. Net Element has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Net Element stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) by 92.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.66% of Net Element worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools.

