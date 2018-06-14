Nexus REIT to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (CVE:NXR)

Nexus REIT (CVE:NXR) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nexus REIT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 5th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Nexus REIT’s FY2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

NXR opened at C$14.30 on Thursday. Nexus REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$14.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.69.

Nexus REIT (CVE:NXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$13.30 million for the quarter.

Earnings History and Estimates for Nexus REIT (CVE:NXR)

