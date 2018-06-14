Q2 2018 Earnings Estimate for Sierra Oncology Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 17th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SRRA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:SRRA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 773,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.55. Sierra Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after buying an additional 1,344,814 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $5,255,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 86.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,280,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 1,058,574 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 700.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abingworth LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.