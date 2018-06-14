Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc Increased by Analyst (SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 24th, according to Zacks Investment Research. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. William Blair also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.80 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

SPWH opened at $5.39 on Monday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $228.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of -0.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 673.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 38,641 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 24,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,175,000 shares of company stock worth $5,962,050 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

