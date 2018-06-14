Brady Corp to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (BRC)

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Brady in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 25th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Brady’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brady presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

NYSE BRC opened at $39.85 on Monday. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Brady had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 95.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. Brady’s payout ratio is 47.43%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

