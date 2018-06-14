Brokers Issue Forecasts for S & T Bancorp Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (NASDAQ:STBA)

S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of S & T Bancorp in a report released on Monday, June 4th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Boenning Scattergood analyst M. Schultheis now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get S & T Bancorp alerts:

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $70.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.31 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S & T Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

S & T Bancorp stock opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. S & T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.83.

S & T Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 22nd that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from S & T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 2nd. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

In related news, insider David P. Ruddock sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $74,299.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Kane purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $131,891.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Waldron LP increased its stake in S & T Bancorp by 536.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 137,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 115,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in S & T Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,460,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,581,000 after purchasing an additional 101,676 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in S & T Bancorp by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 237,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 95,563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in S & T Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,844,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,670,000 after purchasing an additional 64,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in S & T Bancorp by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S & T Bancorp (STBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S & T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.