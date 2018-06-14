Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Qorvo (QRVO) Stock Price

News stories about Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Qorvo earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.7846305411704 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

QRVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Qorvo traded up $3.25, reaching $83.65, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 2,587,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,675. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $62.68 and a 12 month high of $86.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $665.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.67 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $436,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,708,743.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $239,970.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,883.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,404 shares of company stock valued at $4,798,110 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PA), low noise amplifiers, switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

