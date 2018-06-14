Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) Stake Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,914 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Quad/Graphics worth $16,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Quad/Graphics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Quad/Graphics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. 53.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathryn Quadracci Flores sold 20,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $521,121.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 305,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,936,543.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kelly A. Vanderboom sold 6,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $182,979.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,600. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics traded up $0.06, reaching $20.00, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 362,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). Quad/Graphics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $967.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 18th.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides print and marketing services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

