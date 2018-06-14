Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,815 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Morningstar set a $48.50 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.42.

The Coca-Cola traded down $0.52, hitting $43.66, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,706,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.68%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

