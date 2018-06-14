5,332 Shares in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark traded down $3.75, reaching $96.15, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,401. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.83. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $78.75 and a twelve month high of $148.44.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, insider Steven Cary Dunston sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,401 shares of company stock valued at $851,309 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 514 various cabinet lines, which include 85 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

