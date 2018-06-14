Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) in a research report released on Tuesday, May 22nd, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Quantenna Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Quantenna Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Quantenna Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Quantenna Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Quantenna Communications in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quantenna Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.57.

Get Quantenna Communications alerts:

Quantenna Communications traded down $0.19, hitting $16.98, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 320,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -844.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.81. Quantenna Communications has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $21.21.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. Quantenna Communications had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 17.46%. Quantenna Communications’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Quantenna Communications will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David William Carroll sold 9,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $138,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,217 shares of company stock worth $448,642. Corporate insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Quantenna Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quantenna Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quantenna Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quantenna Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in Quantenna Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantenna Communications Company Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax.

Receive News & Ratings for Quantenna Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantenna Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.