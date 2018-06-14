Needham & Company LLC Cuts Qudian (QD) Price Target to $13.00

Qudian (NYSE:QD) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qudian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Qudian in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Qudian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Qudian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE:QD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.28. 1,751,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 8.51. Qudian has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $35.45.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $273.67 million for the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Qudian will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Think Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Qudian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Qudian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qudian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Qudian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Qudian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 5.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products, such as cash short-term unsecured lines of credit, which are distributed in digital form; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis, as well as budget auto financing products.

