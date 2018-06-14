Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.10

Media coverage about Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Quest Resource earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 45.8235298712931 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QRHC. ValuEngine raised Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

NASDAQ QRHC opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Quest Resource has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.82.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Quest Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $22.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.90 million. equities analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides management programs to reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

