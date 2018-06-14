Quotient (QTNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million.

Shares of Quotient opened at $6.68 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.25. Quotient has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research set a $10.00 target price on shares of Quotient and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $2,902,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

