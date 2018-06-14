State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stake in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Radius Health worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RDUS. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 15,534 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Get Radius Health alerts:

RDUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Radius Health from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Radius Health from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $58.00 target price on shares of Radius Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,050,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,520,859.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,368,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,200,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,656,979.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 240,000 shares of company stock worth $7,461,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Radius Health opened at $30.75 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.23. Radius Health Inc has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 706.11% and a negative return on equity of 108.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Radius Health Inc will post -5.17 EPS for the current year.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat breast cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.