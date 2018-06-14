Raiden Network Token (RDN) Trading Down 16.7% Over Last Week

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00015537 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance, Radar Relay and Bibox. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $51.87 million and $2.29 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00143529 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00047708 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008698 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006599 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000547 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000509 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 57.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,168,936 tokens. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, DDEX, Huobi, Kyber Network and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiden Network Token and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.