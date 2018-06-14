Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,691,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,438,000 after purchasing an additional 45,042 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 445,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,008,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO traded up $0.26, reaching $66.15, on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,874. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $48.85 and a 52 week high of $66.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. SYSCO had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on SYSCO from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on SYSCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on SYSCO from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

In other SYSCO news, insider Paul T. Moskowitz sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $996,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $303,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,075.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,995 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

