Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in Raytheon (RTN)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Raytheon by 7.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 111,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,240,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,990,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raytheon news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total transaction of $112,078.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $131,732.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,328 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,734. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,494. The company has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $159.46 and a 1 year high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be given a $0.8675 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 10th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

RTN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raytheon from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Raytheon in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.23.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

