Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $106,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $110,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.36.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 52,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $5,805,738.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,009,282.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Niels Anderskouv sold 102,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $11,295,709.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,187 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,484 shares of company stock worth $19,325,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $114.67. 39,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,778,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 43.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.94%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

