Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 713.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 640,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,720,000 after purchasing an additional 233,329 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 417,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,361,000 after acquiring an additional 195,137 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 277.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,066,000 after acquiring an additional 95,540 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $30,624,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,118,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $438,474,000 after acquiring an additional 61,587 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $473.00 to $457.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.65.

Shares of SHW traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $396.97. 4,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,900. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $326.68 and a 12 month high of $435.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 24.11%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

