Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 117.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. ValuEngine cut Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research set a $102.00 target price on Henry Schein and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.59.

Henry Schein opened at $72.33 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $62.56 and a one year high of $93.24.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.18%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 10,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $753,410.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,471.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Brons sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $351,668.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,434.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

