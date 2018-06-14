PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 286.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 15,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 34.5% in the first quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $147.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.36.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group traded down $2.13, reaching $143.47, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 92,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $118.89 and a 52-week high of $163.59. The stock has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.01. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.