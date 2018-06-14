Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Stake Lifted by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 576.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,451 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Marriott International by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, insider B. Marriott Marital Tr Juliana sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total value of $449,128.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,160,659.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $303,226.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $38,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,981 shares of company stock worth $4,644,391 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International traded up $0.63, hitting $138.98, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 19,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $96.90 and a 52 week high of $149.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 41.82% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific.

