Rapid7 (RPD) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $33.78

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.78 and last traded at $33.69, with a volume of 24286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.45.

RPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.23 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.40% and a negative return on equity of 122.32%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $639,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Mcadam sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,912,956 shares of company stock valued at $83,240,037. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 68.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

