Rathbone Brothers plc (RAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,660.57 ($35.42).

RAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Monday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,997 ($39.90) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Monday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,770 ($36.88) to GBX 2,660 ($35.41) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,705 ($36.01) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Rathbone Brothers opened at GBX 2,502 ($33.31) on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Rathbone Brothers has a 52-week low of GBX 2,275 ($30.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,842 ($37.84).

In related news, insider Andrew Morris purchased 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,484 ($33.07) per share, with a total value of £894.24 ($1,190.57).

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, tax planning, trust and company management, pension advice, banking, loan, financial planning, unitized portfolio, and managed portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advice services.

