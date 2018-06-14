Imperial Oil (IMO) PT Raised to C$39.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 30th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Imperial Oil from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$41.55.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$42.88 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$33.43 and a 52 week high of C$43.49.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.60 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

