Raymond James Lowers AltaGas (ALA) Price Target to C$23.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.57.

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$25.79 on Tuesday. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$22.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.60.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.01). AltaGas had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of C$878.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$797.00 million.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through three segments: Gas, Power, and Utilities. The Gas segment engages in natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction and separation, transmission, and storage; and natural gas and NGL marketing activities, as well as buying and selling natural gas.

