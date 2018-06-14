ValuEngine Upgrades Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to Buy

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RJF. Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

NYSE:RJF traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.45. The company had a trading volume of 873,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $102.17.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $220,167.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Raymond James by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 23,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,483,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,558,000 after purchasing an additional 383,937 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Raymond James by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 27,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

