Cidel Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $23,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy sold 5,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total transaction of $1,223,318.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 64,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,952,236.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon E. Clark sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $212,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,081.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,328 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,734 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

RTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raytheon from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.23.

Raytheon traded down $2.79, reaching $202.68, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $159.46 and a 12-month high of $229.75. The stock has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Raytheon had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 10th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

