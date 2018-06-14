RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) Insider Michael J. Hartnett Sells 22,870 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) insider Michael J. Hartnett sold 22,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,974,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael J. Hartnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 11th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 10,810 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total value of $1,414,812.80.

On Thursday, June 7th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 8,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,056,160.00.

On Friday, June 8th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 37,900 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,934,959.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Michael J. Hartnett sold 3,300 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $422,400.00.

RBC Bearings traded down $1.00, hitting $129.38, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 1,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.30. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $98.55 and a 12 month high of $139.95.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROLL shares. BidaskClub upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut RBC Bearings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,299,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,358,000 after buying an additional 100,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,147,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,764,000 after buying an additional 81,173 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth $9,120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,511,000 after buying an additional 64,511 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in RBC Bearings by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after buying an additional 32,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

