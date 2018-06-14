RChain (RHOC) Price Down 26% This Week

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. RChain has a total market cap of $351.86 million and approximately $424,415.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00015171 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store, Kucoin, Abucoins and OOOBTC. Over the last week, RChain has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003570 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00019047 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000663 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00603935 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00222716 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00043454 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00094092 BTC.

About RChain

RChain’s genesis date was March 20th, 2017. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 360,524,951 tokens. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative.

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Abucoins, IDEX, Kucoin, ChaoEX and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

