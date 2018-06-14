RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.16

Headlines about RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RCI Hospitality earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 47.2599853585107 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.35. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,918. The company has a market capitalization of $312.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $33.78.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. equities research analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RICK. TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Scarlett's Cabaret, Silver City Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands.

