RealChain Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00 (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 1:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One RealChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene and OTCBTC. RealChain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1.58 million worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RealChain has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003518 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00019357 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000651 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00607580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015495 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00224170 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045412 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00093158 BTC.

RealChain Profile

RealChain’s launch date was January 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org.

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OTCBTC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

