Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Direct Line Group (DLG)

5/11/2018 – Direct Line Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 452 ($6.06) to GBX 435 ($5.84). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/9/2018 – Direct Line Group had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC from GBX 440 ($5.90) to GBX 403 ($5.41). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2018 – Direct Line Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 430 ($5.77) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 450 ($6.04).

5/2/2018 – Direct Line Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

5/2/2018 – Direct Line Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/25/2018 – Direct Line Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from GBX 400 ($5.37) to GBX 370 ($4.96). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2018 – Direct Line Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 415 ($5.57) price target on the stock.

3/28/2018 – Direct Line Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 415 ($5.57) price target on the stock.

Direct Line Group stock traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 371.90 ($4.99). 2,203,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. Direct Line Group has a 52-week low of GBX 332.28 ($4.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 411.30 ($5.52).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th were given a dividend of GBX 28.60 ($0.38) per share. This is an increase from Direct Line Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. This represents a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 5th.

In other Direct Line Group news, insider Mike Holliday-Williams sold 94,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 374 ($5.02), for a total transaction of £355,004.54 ($476,324.35). Also, insider Jane Hanson acquired 11,083 shares of Direct Line Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of £40,009.63 ($53,682.58).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance products, such as business, van, and landlord insurance products for small and medium-size entities.

