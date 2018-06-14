Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ: CSOD) in the last few weeks:

5/30/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $49.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

5/14/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

5/10/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $48.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/19/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/13/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of CSOD stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.94. 36,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,251. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $33.24 and a 12 month high of $49.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -71.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 119.83%. The company had revenue of $133.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Joseph Carter sold 6,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $301,629.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,508,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,558,613.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,012,598. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 482,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,865,000 after purchasing an additional 48,470 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Element Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 163,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 47,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.